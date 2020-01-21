Pompeo promises support from the United States when he meets the Guaido of Venezuela in Colombia | News

%MINIFYHTML4dbfb20d1dd38922ebe28babaf086adc11% %MINIFYHTML4dbfb20d1dd38922ebe28babaf086adc12%

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the capital of Colombia while trying to prop up international support amid a power struggle with President Nicolás Maduro.

The South American country, which is suffering from an economic crisis, is a "failed state," Pompeo said Monday, after meeting with Guaidó on the sidelines of a three-day ministerial anti-terrorist meeting in Bogotá.

Guaidó, recognized as the legitimate president of the nation by more than 50 countries, including the United States, defied a court order to travel abroad on Sunday.



"We are honored by his presence," Colombian President Ivan Duque told the opposition leader on Monday during the opening remarks. "You will always have a friend in Colombia."

Duke also met with Pompeo before the start of the ministerial meeting to discuss a number of issues, including the situation in Venezuela.

"I would expect there to be more actions that the United States will take to continue supporting President Guaidó and Venezuelan people, "Pompeo told reporters.

"We are not talking about particular sanctions, but everyone can expect that the United States is not over," said Pompeo, without specifying what measures Washington will take.

From Colombia, Guaidó will travel to London, Brussels and Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

"We will have important meetings in Europe, in the European Union and specifically in Davos," Guaido told reporters.

Guaidó did not confirm whether he will meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos.

Meanwhile, Maduro's government, backed by Russia and China, among others, rejected Guaido's trip as "irrelevant."

"It is completely irrelevant for us that a footman has gone to meet his masters in Colombia," said the vice president of the Socialist Party Diosdado Cabello at a press conference in Caracas, referring to Guaidó.

"He has not achieved anything he promised."

Maduro has called Guaido an American puppet and says the United States wants to invade Venezuela using the help of Colombia and other countries.

According to analyst Carlos Pina, the opposition leader "is playing his last card."

"Currently, Maduro and his government seem to have most of the power (political and military) in Venezuela," Pina said.

"With this trip, and with little margin within the country, what Guaido is trying to do is increase international pressure and support from its (international) allies," he added.

National Liberation Army and Hezbollah

Separately, Colombia and the United States accused Maduro of hosting armed groups such as the rebels of the National Liberation Army led by Marxists from Colombia and of having connections with everyone, from drug traffickers to the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

"(Maduro) is now running an operation that looks more like a cartel than anything else you can describe. This is not good for Venezuela, it is not good for countries around Venezuela," Pompeo said.

There was no immediate response from Caracas.

Earlier on Monday, Colombia and Honduras officially declared Hezbollah of Lebanon as a "terrorist,quot; organization, a measure praised by Pompeo.

We applaud the announcements of Colombia, Honduras and Guatemala to designate # I ran-Supported #Hizballah A terrorist organization This and other transnational terrorist groups remain active in the region. The United States continues to gather international support to counter these threats. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 20, 2020

According to Pina, the statements "could open the possibility for the United States to include Venezuela in the list of states that support or finance terrorism."

He said: "If this took place, it would be an unprecedented event that could lead to a great escalation between the different parties."