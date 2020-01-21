Police officers invade Antonio Brown's house after being charged with a felony of robbery and assault. According to reports, next arrest warrant

%MINIFYHTML88466ffc2d0e456c6fa8c979d51fb64f11% %MINIFYHTML88466ffc2d0e456c6fa8c979d51fb64f12%

Luckily, it could be the time for an official intervention for Antonio Brown. The last months he has been in the headlines of everything, except his career (currently in limbo) of the NFL. There have been multiple incidents with your baby, erratic behavior on social networks, and now it seems that he is expected to be arrested for two serious crimes.

Earlier today, @TMZ_TV reported that a ton of police officers showed up at Antonio Brown's house and it was thought that someone was injured. Well, now the details of that incident have come to light and, according to reports, Antonio is charged with a felony of robbery and theft for allegedly assaulting the driver of a moving company.

According to reports, an official Antonio arrest warrant is currently in process. It was also reported that there was another man with him at the time of the incident and that he was already arrested.

If you have been following up, you will remember that this is the third time in recent months that police have been called to Antonio's house in Hollywood, Florida. Most of those calls were due to growing problems with his mother, Chelsie Kyriss.

The last call was only a few days ago, when they saw him yelling at both the police and Chelsie while the former couple continued to fight for her to live in their residence. He wants her to move permanently, but apparently it's not as simple as that.

