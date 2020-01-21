Photos proving that Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap complement each other perfectly



Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap is a couple that demonstrates that one must continue with his partner in good times and bad times to have a solid relationship. Childhood boyfriends, Ayushmann and Tahira dated long before getting married. They are proud parents of two children, Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana, and they know how to balance their personal and professional life with the greatest ease. Ayushmann's wife, Tahira, celebrates her birthday today and on the occasion we think of aligning 10 photos of the couple that prove that they add so much to the life of the other, not only emotionally, but also in photos. Have a look…