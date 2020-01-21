Pelosi hopes to increase judicial independence in visit to Poland | News

Warsaw, Poland – During a brief visit to Poland on Tuesday, the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will meet her counterpart, the president of the Polish Senate, Tomasz Grodzki.

While precise details of the meeting have not been revealed, the two opposition figures are expected to discuss the latest salutes of the Polish government in the controversial battle for judicial reform, which has dominated politics here over the past month.

The proposed legislation, dubbed the "snout law," which has returned to the lower house of the Polish parliament after being rejected by the Senate on Friday, would allow politicians to dismiss or fine judges who question the judicial review of the government.

Pelosi's visit follows a letter of concern regarding the reform published on Sunday by US Democratic representatives Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and William Keating, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia , Energy and Environment.

Addressed to Polish President Andrzej Duda, the letter said that the reforms undertaken since the Law and Justice party came to power in 2015 "do not respect the principles of judicial independence and separation of powers."

Thousands protest in Warsaw against the & # 39; snout law & # 39; from Poland (2:02)

The letter asked Duda to veto the bill, which said "it would represent an important step backwards for Poland's historically strong leadership in democratic reforms in Europe."

According to reports, the idea of ​​the meeting came from the Pelosi team. "To be precise and clear, it is not me who wants to meet, but rather Mrs. Nancy Pelosi who wants to meet with me," Tomasz Grodzki told a radio station on Monday.

"Remember that this is our greatest ally … the main force of NATO, and I am honored that such an important American politician wants to talk to me."

Politicians of the ruling coalition responded that Pelosi "embodies the politics of Washington, which is not popular among the rest of the country (USA)," In the words of MEP Adam Bielan, speaking at a radio station on Tuesday for the morning.

Pelosi will visit the site of the former German Nazi death camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau on Tuesday, before the 75th anniversary of his release, before heading to the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday.

A friendly relationship

Professor Artur Wroblewski, a professor of American studies at Lazarski University in Warsaw, told Al Jazeera that the meeting could be seen as a "follow-up,quot; of the letter.

However, experts doubt that Pelosi's visit has any significant effect on the passage of legislation, or even relations between the United States and Poland.

"The visit will have no consequences, except for the reputational success of the opposition that has led Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrats in Congress, to issue a statement criticizing the Polish government," said Wroblewski.

Cultural wars: the art world reflects the political division of Poland (2:54)

He added that the practical consequences of the meeting would be negligible. "It is the Republicans who are in power and who shape the country's foreign policy, which so far has been good for Poland," he said, citing recent Polish-American agreements on 5G technology and President Trump's decision to push the United States military presence in Poland for 1,000 troops.

But Professor Tomasz Grosse, from the group of experts of the Sobieski Institute in Warsaw, told Al Jazeera that the United States might be interested in increasing the internal divisions of the European Union.

"It would be of interest to Brussels to make peace with Warsaw, while in reality it might be better for Washington to boost the conflict," he told Al Jazeera.

Increase in international pressure

In recent weeks, international pressure has increased around the judicial changes of the government, described by critics as an assault on the rule of law.

On Tuesday, the European Commission asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to intervene directly by suspending the newly created Disciplinary Chamber of Poland, which was created by the ruling party to discipline the judges. In December, the ECJ ruled that the Disciplinary Chamber was not independent.

Ignoring the ECJ application could lead to sharp financial penalties, according to Robert Grzeszczak, a law professor. Ultimately, he said, Poland could also face political isolation, freezing of EU funds and non-recognition of sentences by Polish courts, which could harm European companies registered in Poland.

On Thursday, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, concluded in an urgent report that the bill placed judges in an "impossible situation,quot;, where they could be punished for issuing sentences required by the European Court of Human Rights and EU Law

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have also condemned the reforms.

On January 11, European judges joined around 1,000 of their Polish counterparts in a silent march of 30,000 in Warsaw, protesting against judicial reform.

If the rejection of the bill by the Senate is annulled by the lower house of parliament dominated by PiS, the legislation will await the final ratification of the president.

But, according to reports, the Polish president is willing to sign the bill regardless of the controversy surrounding it.

"There is nothing that citizens demand more from the government," he said, "than radical and decisive changes in the judiciary."