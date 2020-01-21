Patriots WR Julian Edelman undergoes shoulder surgery, reportedly | NFL news





Julian Edelman has 599 career receptions for the Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be ready for the team's offseason program in the spring, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

In addition to shoulder surgery, Edelman was expected to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on the left knee. It is not certain if that surgery has been performed.

Edelman recorded 100 receptions for a personal record of 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games this season, his tenth with the Patriots.

The New England season ended with a 20-13 loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild card round on January 4.

The Super Bowl MVP LIII ranks second overall in the history of the franchise in career receptions (599) and fourth in reception yards (6,507). Wes Welker holds the Patriots reception record with 672.

Edelman's offseason has already been memorable.

The 33-year-old man was arrested for a misdemeanor of vandalism in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month after he climbed into the hood of a Mercedes-Benz, causing unspecified damage.

