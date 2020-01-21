Party of the president of the Comoros wins poll boycotted by the opposition | News

The party of the president of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, came to victory in a parliamentary election boycotted by the opposition, according to official results.

The Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros (CRC) won 17 of the 24 legislative seats, while two other seats went to presidential coalition parties.

A second round of voting will be held on February 23 to assign the remaining five seats, the election commission said Monday.

Opposition parties stayed away from the weekend contest at the national assembly of the Indian Ocean Islands after saying they had not obtained guarantees of a "transparent, free and democratic,quot; election.

Comoros has had a volatile political history since independence in 1975, enduring more than 20 attempted coups, four of which were successful.

Opposition parties said the number of voters was around 10 percent, dismissing the estimate declared by the electoral body of 61.5 percent (Ibrahim Youssouf / AFP)

Azali himself came to power initially in a coup, then ruled between 1999 and 2006. He was re-elected in 2016 in a vote marred by violence and allegations of irregularities.

In a statement, the opposition parties described the elections as a "circus,quot; and an "electoral masquerade," estimating an electoral participation of only about 10 percent, dismissing the estimate declared by the election commission of 61.5 percent.

"The Comoros have once again shown their final rejection of the dictatorship regime by leaving the polling stations," the parties said.

Azali oversaw a referendum in 2018, boycotted by the opposition, which approved extending the presidential term from a period of five years to two.

He secured a second consecutive term in last year's polls, which critics said were manipulated and witnesses said the polls were full.

The president denied the accusations and regretted the absence of the opposition in the weekend vote.