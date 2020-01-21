Paris Game 2020: Watch Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets for free at Sky Sports | NBA News

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday at 8 p.m. and you can watch the masterpiece game for free through a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the YouTube Sky Sports channel.

The two teams from the Eastern Conference that are heading to Paris are experiencing dramatically contrasting fortunes this season.

The Bucks, led by the MVP defender of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo, have the best record in the NBA (39-6) and have won seven consecutive victories. His last defeat was on January 7 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

Antetokounmpo has taken his own game to even higher levels and is considered the favorite to repeat as MVP of the regular season. He is averaging his career highs in points (30.0), rebounds (12.8) and triples (1.7) per game and his relentlessness has set the tone for his teammates.

Khris Middleton is draining triples with a success rate of 41.6 percent, the twins Lopez – Brook and Robin – are (along with Antetokounmpo) the best tire protection defenders in the league and second-year guard Donte DiVincenzo is He has established himself as a valuable contributor from the bench.















Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points when the Milwaukee Bucks recorded a declarative victory over the East Boston Celtics rivals



Milwaukee's dominance over his opponents so far this season is best reflected in his league leader net ranking (the differential between the points they get for every 100 possessions and the points they allow for every 100). The Bucks have a net rating of 12.0, a total of 4.5 points better than the leader of the Western Conference, Los Angeles Lakers.

As the Bucks head towards the playoffs, the Hornets' postseason hopes fade thanks to a losing streak that now extends to seven games.

Charlotte's record (15-30) is miserable, however, in the shallow Eastern Conference, they are only four and a half games from the current eighth seed of the Brooklyn Nets.

Regardless of your overall record, there is no doubt that this season has offered some positive aspects for Charlotte. Many expected them to wobble after the summer game of NBA guard Kemba Walker, but the appearance of Devonte & # 39; Graham, a true contender for the Most Improved Player award, as his top scorer offers hope for the future.

Rookie PJ Washington and second-year forward Miles Bridges have also emerged as consistent contributors, giving Charlotte a young core of players to eventually build.

Veteran French Hornets guard Nicolas Batum can expect a warm welcome at the AccorHotels Arena while playing an NBA game in his home country for the first time in his career.

