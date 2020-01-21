Pamela Anderson secretly marries movie mogul Jon Peters at the Malibu ceremony

%MINIFYHTMLb519882c0a9dbac5027d8e27beea443411% %MINIFYHTMLb519882c0a9dbac5027d8e27beea443412%

WENN / P. Hoffmann

According to reports, the former actress of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; has exchanged wedding vows with the producer of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; on January 20, more than 30 years after their first date.

Up News Info –

Pamela Anderson He has been secretly married for the fifth time.

The former beauty of "Baywatch" exchanged votes with movie mogul Jon Peters during a discrete ceremony in Malibu, California, on Monday, January 20, more than 30 years after the couple first dated, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Pam and Jon met recently after their separation from the soccer star Adil Rami in June (2019), and Peters, 74, insists he has only had eyes for Anderson.

%MINIFYHTMLb519882c0a9dbac5027d8e27beea443413% %MINIFYHTMLb519882c0a9dbac5027d8e27beea443414%

In a statement, the "A star has been born"The producer tells The Hollywood Reporter," Pamela has never seen her potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to it than it seems, or I would not love her so much. "

"There are beautiful girls everywhere. You could choose me, but, for 35 years, I've only loved Pamela. It drives me crazy, in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves. Being treated."

Meanwhile, Anderson has offered a poem in an effort to share his joy for the new union.

She writes: "Jon is the & # 39; bad boy & # 39; Hollywood original: nobody compares / I love him deeply like a family".

"His life used to scare me / So much for a girl like me. Now I have seen more of life and I realize … / He has been there all the time. He has never failed me / I am ready now and he is also ready."

"We understand and respect each other – We love each other without conditions – I am a lucky woman – Proof that God has a plan."

Anderson was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, the father of his two children, Rock boyY Rick Salomon, with whom he married twice.

Peters also expects the fifth to be defeated: he was married to Henrietta Zampitella and actress. Lesley Ann Warren, whom he cheated infamously Barbara Streisand.

The father of five children married fellow film producers Christine Forsyth and Mindy Peters, whom he separated in 2004 after only three years of marriage.