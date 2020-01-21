Pamela Anderson marries producer Jon Peters, a star born

Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles, Vince Bucci / Getty Images
A love story for ages.
Pamela Anderson She is officially a married woman The actress and model surprised fans by marrying her lifelong love. Jon Peters, film producer A star has been born. The couple may have seen a good amount of relationships over the years, but previously dated more than 30 years ago. The representative of Pamela confirmed to E! The news that the couple had married and added: "They love each other very much."
The couple married in a private ceremony in Malibu. "There are beautiful girls everywhere," Jon said. The Hollywood reporter. "I could choose, but, for 35 years, I've only loved Pamela. She drives me crazy, in a good way." He also shared exactly what kept him so in love with Pamela all these years.
"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he explained. "It still has to shine in a real way. There is much more than it seems, or I wouldn't love her so much."
Pamela was previously married to Rick Salomon twice, Rock boy and share two children with rocker Tommy Lee. As for Jon, he was previously in a high profile relationship with Barbara Streisandand then married Lesley Ann Warren Y Christine Forsyth-Peters.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Pamela and Tommy have had a fairly well-documented history of public tension, but Jon's ex-wife, Christine, was present for her Malibu nuptials and all her children attended.
The couple met in the mid-80s at the Playboy Mansion. "I went in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. I was about 19 years old. I knew it would be a great star," he said. THR in 2017
"We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who without makeup was beautiful. She was very intelligent and very talented. I tried to convince her not to playboy. I said," Don't playboy. Focus on a serious career. "She said:" You're crazy. "She wanted to play Playboy, and then she did 13 covers."
Pamela also made a statement about her new husband to THR in the form of a poem. "We understand and respect each other," he wrote. "We love each other without conditions. I am a lucky woman. Proof that God has a plan."
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
