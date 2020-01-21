Pamela Anderson marries producer Jon Peters, a star born

A love story for ages.

Pamela Anderson She is officially a married woman The actress and model surprised fans by marrying her lifelong love. Jon Peters, film producer A star has been born. The couple may have seen a good amount of relationships over the years, but previously dated more than 30 years ago. The representative of Pamela confirmed to E! The news that the couple had married and added: "They love each other very much."

%MINIFYHTMLd33c82e69d903d91b34edd2ca24b6c6713% %MINIFYHTMLd33c82e69d903d91b34edd2ca24b6c6714%

The couple married in a private ceremony in Malibu. "There are beautiful girls everywhere," Jon said. The Hollywood reporter. "I could choose, but, for 35 years, I've only loved Pamela. She drives me crazy, in a good way." He also shared exactly what kept him so in love with Pamela all these years.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he explained. "It still has to shine in a real way. There is much more than it seems, or I wouldn't love her so much."