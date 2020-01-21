Pamela Anderson and ex-boyfriend Jon Peters marry in Malibu, California, after 30 years apart

Pamela Anderson has just been hooked for the fifth time, according to a new UPI report. Page Six revealed last Tuesday that the 52-year-old model / actress married Jon Peters, 74, in a private ceremony in Malibu, California.

On Tuesday, Pamela's representative confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment News Canada, writing that the couple was "very much in love." Pamela Anderson fans know that she and Peters were the first in a relationship more than thirty years ago after having met. She met at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s.

In recent months, the couple began dating again, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Peters told The Hollywood Reporter that Pamela had never realized her full potential "as an artist,quot;, and that she has not yet revealed that part of herself in a genuine way.

Peters added that there was another side of her that other people had not seen, and that is one of the reasons he is so in love with her. Peters told the store that he had been suffering for Pamela for many years, and that he could have had many beautiful women, but he loved her.

Before marrying Peters, Pamela got hooked on rock stars like Kid Rock and Tommy Lee. He was also in a long marriage with Rick Salomon.

Pamela has two children with former band member Motley Crue, Dylan Jagger, and Brandon Thomas, who are 22 and 23 years old respectively.

This marks Peters' fifth marriage so far. Peters has a son named Christopher with Lesley Ann Warren, in addition to Caleigh and Skye, whom he shares with Christine Peters. As most know, Pamela Anderson is famous for her roles in Home improvement as much as Baywatch.

Ad

However, he became incredibly famous for his high profile relationships, including his sex tape with Tommy Lee, which proliferated in the early stages of the Internet. Peters, on the other hand, has worked on movies like A star is born, Superman returns, The Witches of Eastwick, Y Dance of the flash.



Post views:

0 0