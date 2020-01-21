Pakistan delays movie premiere after threat of far-right protest | News

%MINIFYHTML16d7563465715e924306fdb8ea82e5af11% %MINIFYHTML16d7563465715e924306fdb8ea82e5af12%

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Pakistani government has reported that the launch of an award-winning Pakistani film is delayed by objections raised by far-right parties who claim that it contains "profanity."

"Zindagi Tamasha,quot; (Circus of life) It was scheduled to be released on Friday, but the government said it asked the producers to delay it pending a review by a council of religious scholars.

Tuesday’s government’s decision comes when the film’s creator reported receiving death threats.

The film has been previously approved by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) in the country, as well as by two provincial boards, officials told Al Jazeera.

"Given the criticism of the movie Zindagi Tamasha, the (CBFC) decided to immediately consult with the Islamic Ideology Council." said Minister of Information Firdaus Ashiq Awan. "Producers have been advised to delay the release of the film."

The film, made by Sarmad Khoosat, deals with topics centered on class, gender and moral vigilance in modern Pakistani society.

That He won the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award after the film premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

Khoosat told Al Jazeera that he had received numerous death threats this week by phone, text messages and social networks for the release of the film in Pakistan.

"(There is) heat, aggression and almost terrorism directed at me on social media, using words I would never have imagined in my nightmares," Khoosat said, detailing how he was being harassed and threatened with violence.

Following the announcement of the government, far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) canceled its nationwide protests scheduled for Wednesday, party officials said.

Directed by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the TLP has often made widespread demonstrations on the topic of "blasphemy," with supporters asking to kill those who commit the perceived crime.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where crime carries punishments that include a mandatory death penalty for those convicted of insulting the Prophet Muhammad of Islam.

Groups such as the TLP have also encouraged violence in the name of blasphemy laws. While a The TLP official, Hafeezullah Alvi, told Al Jazeera that the party did not support violence, the group has often publicly celebrated those who have killed in the name of blasphemy laws.

Since 1990, at least 75 people have died in selective attacks and mafia violence related to blasphemy laws, according to an Al Jazeera count. Those killed include people accused of blasphemy, their families, lawyers and, in at least one case, a judge.

The main TLP leader, Ijaz Ashrafi, told Al Jazeera that his party was "satisfied,quot; with the step of referring the film to religious scholars, but reserved the right to protest whether the release was to continue.

"We will see what happens after the committee examines it. Any anti-Islamic narrative or criticism of Islam, if we can raise our voices for that today, we can do it tomorrow," said Ashrafi.

Meanwhile, Khoosat said the movie did not contain content that could be interpreted as blasphemous. The protagonist of the film is a middle-aged man, "a good enough Muslim (who) has a daily job as a real estate agent, has three daughters and a wife," he said.

"At a friend's wedding, animated by friends, he dances a Pakistani song, and that video spreads and goes viral, and that leads to a complete social boycott (by his community)," Khoosat said.

Earlier on Tuesday, before the government's decision, Khoosat said a decision on the release of the film had "been left in the background,quot; to concerns about his own safety.

"I would just like to release the movie so that these strange and horrible speculations about the movie, accusing the content (can) be proven wrong," he said.

The TLP's opposition to the film seems to focus on the protagonist also singing hymns in praise of the Prophet Muhammad, according to statements that summon the protest.

"The central issue is that there is a man who is a naat reader (hymns in praise of the Prophet Muhammad) who shows himself in bad light … there are good and bad people in all professions, but this negative image has been particularly connected with Islam, "said TLP official Alvi.

On Thursday, 86 TLP activists, including Rizvi's brother and nephew, were sentenced to 55 years in prison for their participation in widespread violent protests following the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman, on blasphemy charges in October 2018 .

Bibi spent eight years on death row before the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that the accusers elaborated the charges against him.

In January 2011, the governor of the Punjab province of Pakistan, Salman Taseer, was shot dead by his bodyguard Mumtaz Qadri for supporting Bibi during his trial.

"They have sent me messages saying that & # 39; is for people like you who are born Qadris and that their Qadri is ready & # 39;" Khoosat said.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.