Ozzy Osbourne will seek radical treatment in Switzerland for the diagnosis of his Parkinson's

WENN / Charlie Steffens

The former Black Sabbath leader makes his latest health problems public in & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, as his wife Sharon Osbourne promises & # 39; go where they can go to find answers & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne He is planning a trip to Switzerland in April to seek a treatment that can help his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

First Black saturday star and his manager / wife Sharon osbourne was made public with his latest health problems on the American television show "Good morning america"on Tuesday, January 21, revealing that he is fighting against the progressive neurological disease of Parkin II, and seeking a radical treatment to compensate for the diagnosis.

"We have reached a point here, in this country, where we cannot go further, because we have all the answers we can get," Sharon explained, "so in April we go to a teacher in Switzerland and he takes care that his system immune is at its peak. "

"We will go where we can go to find answers."

"We are lucky to be able to pay something like that," Ozzy adds, insisting that he agreed to sit down with ABC News for the television interview to crush the reports on his deathbed.

Looking happy and healthy on television, Ozzy said: "Away from that," when asked to comment on the rumors.

In addition, he admits that he was tired of hiding a secret from fans. "I can't walk with that anymore." "It's like I'm running out of excuses."

The tearful Sharon thanked fans for their support during the past year, after Ozzy was forced to cancel all dates on his 2019 tour.

<br />

"It just means a lot to him, he loves acting," he sobbed. "It's the air you breathe and this is the longest time you have been at home. It's time for you to return to the road … You really need to get back out."