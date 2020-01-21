Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Over the past few months, Ozzy Osbourne fans have expressed concerns about the singer's health, and some media outlets even reported that the 71-year-old man was "almost dead,quot; and in "agonizing pain." But, three weeks ago his daughter Kelly rejected those reports and said on social media that it was not true. It turns out that Ozzy is not on his deathbed, but he has some new health problems to deal with.

In an interview that was broadcast on Good morning america On Tuesday morning, Ozzy and his wife Sharon told Robin Roberts that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's stage 2 last February.

"There are so many different types of Parkinson's, it is not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it affects certain nerves in your body," Sharon explained. "And it's like you have a good day, a good day and then a bad day."

The Black Sabbath leader also talked about the amount of pain he suffered last year after an unpleasant fall in his bathroom in 2019. The fall gave off several metal bars on Ozzy's body that he had received after a bicycle accident. After the fall, Ozzy says he received 15 screws in his spine.

Ozzy said last year was the "worst, longest, most painful and miserable,quot; of his life. He said the bathroom was "completely black," and when he fell, he landed like a blow to the floor. Ozzy revealed that he remembered thinking that he had really "done it,quot; this time.

Sharon called an ambulance for Ozzy after the fall, and said everything went downhill after that.

Ozzy's health problems have delayed his NO MORE TOURS 2 tour, which was due to start this month. He announced in November that he would have to delay the tour until October 2020 in order to focus on his health and recovery.

At that time, Osbourne said in a statement that he couldn't wait to get up from his butt and get going again, but his fans would have to be a little more patient. Ozzy explained that he wanted to be 100 percent ready to return so he could "get out and hit your damn socks."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease, which is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement, has no cure, but medications and surgery can relieve symptoms. Ozzy Osbourne says he is currently taking medication for Parkinson's and taking nerve pills.



