Ovie Soko says that Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive a warm European welcome in Paris | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive a warm European welcome when the Milwaukee Bucks arrive in Paris for their confrontation with the Charlotte Hornets, says Ovie Soko.

Giannis's European homecoming

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be received as the prince who returned when the Milwaukee Bucks arrived in Paris.

He grew up in Greece, but has strong ties with Africa, as well as African backgrounds. France also has a huge African population and will give it a great welcome. I think Giannis really resonates with everyone, whether European, African or American.

Giannis simply connects with everyone. He has European and African culture and the sky is the limit for him. What he has done in the NBA has made Europeans, Greeks and the African community proud.

















I think the NBA is proud to have him as one of its main ambassadors. He is a very respectable guy who does things the right way and people love him for that.

Up close with the Bucks

I am absolutely intrigued to see how the Milwaukee Bucks, a championship level team in Paris, look closely. I hope to take a peek at how they deal with their business.

I am always insisting on this, but it is a matter of culture! I would love to have an idea of ​​your team's culture.

















Any team or group that is so successful, there is a certain way in which they do things that range from the top to the last man.

France ready for the NBA show

The year I played in France I went and played at Quai 54, it is an outdoor summer tournament sponsored by Jordan Brand. The NBA boys come to play, Melo was there for a year, Jabari Parker too. It is quite high profile.

















The French love basketball. I love the culture that the sport carries out there. Basketball is really respected in France. It is a very fun environment. France is one of the few places, along with Germany, in my opinion, that have been able to capture the feeling of the American NBA within their own culture and basketball league.

If you look at the French league (LNB), how your All-Star Game is executed, how the images of the arena are made, how the promotion of the games is done, everything is in sync with that American sports brand. It shows that they take it very seriously and the game works very well.

The Paris game will be a great success. The sand will be full. As for the game, everyone expects Milwaukee Bucks to take care of business and I really can't see any other results.

