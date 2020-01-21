Oprah Winfrey says that her decision to stop producing the documentary with Russell Simmons accusers is not a victory for him

%MINIFYHTMLcc0d079dc9cf0d5db3978cef1238218811% %MINIFYHTMLcc0d079dc9cf0d5db3978cef1238218812%

Earlier this month it was revealed that Oprah Winfrey had resigned as a producer in the documentary featuring women who have accused Russell Simmons of sexual harassment. Now Oprah is opening more about her decision and reiterates that her decision had nothing to do with being pressured.

She said in CBS this morning, “This is not a victory for Russell. I unequivocally say that I did not retire due to Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. Russell Simmons can't silence me after everything I've been through. "

Like us previously As reported, Oprah said he believes and supports the women who participate in the project, but felt that more work was needed to "illuminate the full extent of what the victims endured." However, it was the filmmakers who shared a different vision. view.

Oprah continued: "I told them:" Houston, I think we have a problem here "because new information had emerged." I don't care about the prizes, I just care to get it right, and I think there are some inconsistencies in the stories we have to analyze. " that the context of the story be expanded, I wanted more women to be included in the story. ”

In the end, he revealed that this moment has taught him a valuable lesson when it comes to attaching his name to a project. She said: "What this has taught me is that you don't put your name on anything you don't have creative control over."

Oprah has been open about sexual abuse as a child, adding: “I have lived MeToo since I was 9 years old, I was raped at 9, sexually assaulted from 9 to 14 and then raped again at 14. And nothing is harder I defend myself when I am 14 years old and I don't believe him, and my own family didn't believe me. Then I support these women. I believe them.

