Oprah Winfrey clarifies Russell Simmons Doc's exit – says it's not a victory for Russell

Oprah Winfrey recently retired from a #MeToo project involving Russell Simmons accusers, and multiple reports have indicated that women were involved in the documentary, as were the documentary makers themselves, they were informed.

During a conversation with the hosts of CBS this morning Today, USA Today reported, Oprah Winfrey spoke about the pressure she faced from Russell. However, she wanted to emphasize that the fact that she retired was not a "victory,quot; for the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings.

Oprah claimed that it was not a victory for Mr. Simmons at all, and repeatedly emphasized that point. In addition, Winfrey laughed at the idea that Russell Simmons could intimidate her. Winfrey said he has been through too much at this point.

As previously reported, Russell Simmons has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by more than a dozen women, some of whom accused him of rape. As to why Winfrey retired from the documentary at such a crucial moment, the media mogul said he wanted to make sure the story was correct.

NEW: Oprah on her decision to withdraw from a documentary that involves Russell Simmons. “This is not a victory lap for him. Russell Simmons can't silence me after everything I've been through. "Https://t.co/6O9SuoPyG3 pic.twitter.com/36w4DBDIL9 – CBS this morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 21, 2020

"I wanted more women to participate in the story," Winfrey added, after explaining that there were some "inconsistencies,quot; in the stories presented by the women involved.

Last Friday, Winfrey spoke with reporters from The Associated Press and said the documentary filmmakers did not want to delay the film's release and also wanted it to be screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Impact Partners, the producers of the movie, declared earlier this year in their statement that the movie was ready, however, Oprah disagrees.

Although Winfrey made it clear that he was retreating from the project, he wants the world to know that he still supports the accusers, believing that their stories need to be heard. In 2019, Russell Simmons and 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson, criticized Oprah in social media posts related to the documentary.

50 Cent, in particular, accused Oprah of going unfairly against black men instead of white men. He asked her why she wouldn't go after Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein.



