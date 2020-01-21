Omari Hardwick: Marrying a white woman honors Dr. King's legacy!

Actor Omari Hardwick, who plays the ghost in Starz's hit show, Power, made a controversial statement yesterday about him and Dr. King.
Omari is married to a white woman, his wife Jennifer for a long time. And he decided to honor Dr. King, showing his mixed race marriage.
This is what he published:
While most Omari fans understand what he is trying to say, some women thought the comment was almost inappropriate.
Here are some Twitter responses:
I love his wife. She comes very sweet and motivating. But this post … could have posted a picture of them with their children.
– They should have saved this post for Loving Day like the rest of the weirdoes that really think they are doing something in IR relationships.
– Both seem silly. Interracial marriage was not at the center of King's message. And interracial marriage did nothing because of the opportunity, wealth, education, wages, medical care and life expectancy gap that still persist today.