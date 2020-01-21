Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United took "big strides,quot; in the defeat of Liverpool | Soccer news







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United took "big strides,quot; in his defeat against Liverpool and insists that now is not the right time to discuss the club's recruitment policy.

Liverpool moved 16 points at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory on Sunday, a result that leaves United behind its rivals by 30 points in fifth.

Despite the defeat at Anfield, Solskjaer believes his team showed signs of improvement and is "on the right track,quot; as he continues his search for a result in the top four.

He said: "We lost to Liverpool. A team that you all say is fantastic and we've been in the game until the last kick. For me, that's a breakthrough."

"Of course we are disappointed to lose the game. We don't want to be behind them in the league. But there are signs that we are on the right track, definitely."

