Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends the inclusion of Marcus Rashford against Wolves | Soccer news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended himself against accusations of putting his own interests ahead of Marcus Rashford after the setback for striker injuries.

Manchester United forward Rashford faces a long period on the sidelines after suffering a back stress fracture in the FA Cup clash last week against the Wolves.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright said Solskjaer "thought of himself before the player,quot; when he sent Rashford as a substitute for the third round replay at Old Trafford.

Wright's comment came after Rashford had already suffered an injury before the game and exacerbated it in his 16 minutes on the field.

United manager Solskjaer has denied that and the Norwegian insists that he would never compromise a player's ability to win a game and relieve pressure on himself.

Rashford aggravated a back injury in the FA Cup victory over Wolves

Solskjaer said: "No, I never stood in front of the team. I always put the team and the club before anything else."

"Marcus has had minor back discomfort since the Burnley game. That is perhaps two weeks before this game."

"We've had scans, we've monitored him. There hasn't been any injuries there. He has had complaints, yes, and I had an argument with him the day or two days before (and I said), & # 39; FA Cup, I'm & # 39; I'm going to rest for you.

"It felt good. It was very, very firm that, if necessary, I could do at least half an hour because we want to go through the cup. That only shows Marcus' attitude."

"I had no complaints training the day before the game. He seemed very free and when I asked him if it was okay to be on the bench, no problem. He wanted to come. It's one of those unfortunate things."

"We have to handle the players every day, a lot of things that Ian Wright or anyone doesn't know."

Solskjaer has confirmed that Rashford will be out for a few months

Solskjaer has been shy about how long Rashford can be out, but now he seems to accept that the 22-year-old could be missing for months instead of weeks.

The Norwegian said: "We know Marcus is out for a few months. That will affect the team because we are stretched."

Solskjaer, who was holding a press conference to watch Wednesday's home game against Burnley, was not clear when asked directly if Rashford could miss the rest of the season, which impairs his chances of playing in the 2020 Eurocup.

He said: "Marcus will get as long as he needs to get in shape. We will not risk it when he has had an injury. I have the best medical staff in the country and I am sure that when Marcus returns he will be 100 percent fit." .

Solskjaer has suggested that he can look at the transfer market to cover Rashford's absence.

Teenager Mason Greenwood will have a more important role in Rashford's absence

He said: "That is the million dollar question for us because Marcus has been fantastic. Someone has to step up."

"If we find something in the transfer market that could be a solution, but the best solution is for players to step forward and seize their opportunity."

Solskjaer emphasized that it was important that the club not be forced to overpay or access requests from too many agents.

This comes at a time when United's attempts to sign Sporting Lisboa midfielder Bruno Fernandes seem to have stalled for the fee.

Solskjaer said: "Of course we don't want to inflate prices. It is important that we use common sense."

"There are also other things when you sign players, that you have to keep control. You can't give control to the agents by giving purchase clauses and stuff. That has been promoted, that's for me, we have to be in control."