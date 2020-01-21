"Nothing has been done," says Thunberg

I am not the person who can complain that they don't listen to me, they listen to me all the time. But in general, the science and voice of young people are not being, they are not at the center of the conversation. And it must be because it's about this, I mean, of course, it's about us and our future and future generations. And, of course, those who are already being affected today, but especially we also need to bring science to the conversation, because that's what this is all about. The climate and the environment is a hot topic at the moment and many thanks to the young people who press, but, of course, if they see it from another perspective or practically nothing has been done, since global CO emisiones emissions are not Have reduced. And that is, of course, what we are trying to achieve, among other things.