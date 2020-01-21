North Korea bans foreign tourists, tour operator says

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea has temporarily banned foreign tourists as protection against China's mysterious virus that killed at least six people and made almost 300 people sick, a leading tour operator said Tuesday.

The operator, Young Pioneer Tours, which specializes in bringing tourists from China to North Korea, said on its website that the country was closing its border to foreign tourists as of Wednesday. Virtually all foreign trips to North Korea pass through China and the vast majority of tourists are Chinese.

Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours, who also takes tourists to North Korea, said his company had been told that the North Korean authorities "were considering taking measures,quot; to prevent the spread of the virus. "They informed us that they will give us more information in the morning," he said Tuesday night.

The virus has spread rapidly from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. That is bad news for North Korea, where Chinese tourists have become an increasingly important source of cash for the country, hampered by international sanctions.