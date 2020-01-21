%MINIFYHTML47fdcbe34fbc35e4cf940b8ee8933af511% %MINIFYHTML47fdcbe34fbc35e4cf940b8ee8933af512%

North Korea has banned foreign tourists from protecting themselves against the spread of the new cornavirus that has emerged in China, a tour operator said.

The temporary closure of the North Korean border began on Wednesday, Young Pioneer Tours said in a statement and later tweet.

The South Korean Unification Ministry, which manages relations with North Korea, said it could not confirm the report.

The majority of foreign tourists to North Korea are Chinese or are people traveling north from China, their main diplomatic ally and their greatest benefactor.

Young Pioneer Tours is based in China. In his statement, he said that his North Korean partners had not yet confirmed more details.

"If you are currently booked on our next trips to North Korea, our staff will contact you to confirm more details," he said in the statement Tuesday night.

Tourism has been one of the few legitimate sources of foreign exchange for North Korea, which is under multiple rounds of United Nations sanctions for its nuclear program. The North has been building ski slopes, spas and other attractions to attract more tourists and boost its economy.

North Korea has not reported any cases of the new virus, which originated in Wuhan and has now infected at least 440 people across the country. His state media reported on the outbreak of the virus in China to try to raise public awareness about the disease and symptoms.

In 2003, North Korea closed its borders during the SARS scare, which was caused by a different coronavirus. At that time, North Korea suspended South Korea's travels to its picturesque mountain for two months, South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min said. The joint travel program was finally suspended in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot and killed a South Korean tourist.