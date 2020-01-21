NHL power rating: Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche advance as Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs fall

%MINIFYHTMLa5f9c378fecf74eb6d7341bdfde8bf9511% %MINIFYHTMLa5f9c378fecf74eb6d7341bdfde8bf9512%

"Look at the stars. See how they shine for you."

Yes, the 2020 NHL All-Star recess is officially upon us. While most players, coaches and staff are heading to warmer climates and exotic locations this week, a select group will descend to the home of St. Louis and the Blues, the Enterprise Center, for the annual exhibition of the main stars of the NHL.

On Friday the All-Star Skills Competition is held, and the debut of Shooting Stars and Elite Women & # 39; s 3-on-3, with the All-Star game concluding the festivities on Saturday night. Therefore, this week is about the stars.

Here is a look at the latest power ratings.

NHL power rating

1. St. Louis Blues, 68 points (30-11-8)

Last ranking: 2

One of the best teams in the NHL, the four Blues stars, Ryan O & # 39; Reilly, David Perron, Alex Pietrangelo and Jordan Binnington, along with head coach Craig Berube, will be at the front and center this weekend. week.

2. Washington Capitals, 71 points (33-11-5)

Last ranking: 6

Alex Ovechkin will miss the All-Star Weekend again, but the Caps have netminder Braden Holtby and Norris Trophy contender John Carlson looking to repeat as All-Star Game champions.

3. Boston Bruins, 68 points (10-28-12)

Last ranking: 1

Boston's only player in the All-Star Weekend, David Pastrnak, is also the top scorer in the NHL with 37 goals. Coach Bruce Cassidy runs the Atlantic Division bank and you know he will say one thing consistently:

4. Colorado Avalanche, 62 points (28-15-6)

Last ranking: 10

Nathan MacKinnon has 72 points in 49 games, seven points in the last five games, and is on his way for a monstrous year.

5. Pittsburgh Penguins, 67 points (31-13-5)

Last ranking: 3

Sidney Crosby will not go for the consecutive MVP Awards of the All-Star Game: sad emoji.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning, 62 points (29-15-4)

Last ranking: 4

Since December 3, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a record of 15-2-1 with a saving percentage of .928.

7. Columbus Blue Jackets, 60 points (26-16-8)

Last ranking: 13

If the vote were taken today, goalkeeper Elvis (Merzlikins) would be in the building.

8. New York Islanders, 61 points (28-15-5)

Last ranking: 7

Mathew Barzal has 40 points in 48 games.

9. Vancouver Canucks, 58 points (27-18-4)

Last ranking: 8

Quinn Hughes for the Calder? The American defender is officially in the mix. This weekend, he will be flanked by his teammates Elias Pettersson, who will surely show his silk gloves, and goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom, who is having a year of career and is a strong candidate for the best date of the weekend.

10. Dallas Stars, 58 points (27-17-4)

Last ranking: 11

Tyler Seguin is on his way to his lowest production (62) in a season outside his rookie year and the shortened season.

11. Carolina Hurricanes, 59 points (28-18-3)

Last ranking: 12

Let's be honest, Jaccob Slavin should have been named All-Star even before replacing Dougie Hamilton.

12. Calgary Flames, 57 points (26-19-5)

Last ranking: 5

"Big Save Dave,quot; will be formally presented to everyone outside of Alberta; However, to be fair here: all eyes will be on Matthew Tkachuk against Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

13. Edmonton Oilers, 57 points (26-18-5)

Last ranking: 18

See above. . . and below.

Draisaitl on the possibility of 3 against 3 of Tkachuk being with him and McDavid in the game of stars. When I asked the question, I tweeted his answer as "I would get out of the ice." The exact quote was "I would probably get rid of the ice." – Jim Matheson (@NHLbyMatty) January 13, 2020

14. Florida Panthers, 59 points (27-16-5)

Last ranking: 16

Jonathan Huberdeau is one of the best kept secrets of the NHL (64 points in 48 games).

15. Toronto Maple Leafs, 57 points (25-17-7)

Last ranking: 9

Hoping this weekend will be the Auston Matthews-Mitchell Marner-Frederik Andersen show.

16. Philadelphia Flyers, 58 points (26-17-6)

Last ranking: 17

The Twittersphere has spoken and thinks that Travis Konecny ​​should have a microphone.

17. Arizona Coyotes, 57 points (26-20-5)

Last ranking: 14

Hit the head coach Rick Tocchet, who probably canceled the relaxing vacation plans to take the reins of the Pacific Division team after Gerard Gallant was fired.

18. Vegas Golden Knights, 57 points (25-19-7)

Last ranking: 15

On that shot, it was surprising, to say the least. Vegas will still have a representative in St. Louis in Max Pacioretty, who is tied for sixth in points (47) by a left winger in the NHL.

19. Winnipeg Jets, 54 points (25-20-4)

Last ranking: 20

If the season ended today, Connor Hellebuyck would get my vote for the Vezina.

20. Nashville Predators, 51 points (22-18-7)

Last ranking: 22

The same for Roman Josi and the Norris.

21. New York Rangers, 50 points (23-20-4)

Last ranking: 19

And Artemi Panarin, candidate for the Hart Trophy.

22. Buffalo Sabers, 49 points (22-20-7)

Last ranking: 21

Jack Eichel carries only the Sabers.

23. Montreal Canadiens, 51 points (22-21-7)

Last ranking: 26

Is it too late to make Ilya Kovalchuk an All-Star? He has eight points in eight games with the Canadiens. However, having Captain Shea Weber as a club representative is not bad either.

24. Chicago Blackhawks, 54 points (24-20-6)

Last ranking: 23

Patrick Kane will play in his ninth All-Star Game, the most among all the participants. By the way, he is not the oldest player to attend.

25. Minnesota Wild, 50 points (22-21-6)

Last ranking: 24

At 35, Eric Staal leads the Wild with 36 points.

26. San Jose Sharks, 46 points (21-25-4)

Last ranking: 27

Tomas Hertl has a long line of Sharks All-Stars to meet Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, Brent Burns & # 39; beard and Joe Thornton.

27. New Jersey Devils, 41 points (17-24-7)

Last ranking: 25

The first of many selections for Nico Hischier.

28. Ottawa Senators, 42 points (17-23-8)

Last ranking: 28

Do you remember when John Tortorella said: "I don't think (Anthony Duclair) knows how to play,quot;?

Well, Torts, Duclair is having a great year and is an All-Star. Thoughts?

29. Anaheim Ducks, 43 points (19-24-5)

Last ranking: 30

Sorry, Ducks fans will not have a representative at the Alll-Star Weekend this year after Jakob Silfverberg was excused from playing with his wife due to giving birth at any time.

30. Los Angeles Kings, 41 points (18-27-5)

Last ranking: 29

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 43 points, 16 points more than the three boys tied for second.

31. Detroit Red Wings, 28 points (12-34-4)

Last ranking: 31

Tyler Bertuzzi, go have fun.