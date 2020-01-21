Newcomer to the Grammy, Jessie Reyez, shares the inspiration behind the nominated EP

Jessie ReyezThe first EP on the list of successes, and now highly acclaimed, has to do with authenticity. As the Canadian singer and songwriter and first Grammy nominee tells E! Exclusive news before this year's awards ceremony, his title was born from a personal commitment to honor that concept in his daily life.
"The title is related to how I feel," he explains as he discusses the inspiration behind 2019 Human being in public, which places her in the race for Best Urban Contemporary Album on Sunday night's show.
"I try to live in an honest and sometimes brutally honest way," Reyez points out during his interview, echoing the sensitive but direct attitude present in most of his music. And although the artist continues to recognize that reality and courtesy may not always exist at the same time, "at least you are being honest with someone."
But it is still the inner part of that mantra, "being honest with yourself," which seems more relevant to Human being in public.
"It's about being your most authentic being," says Reyez, who collaborated with talents like Kehlani Y Normani about the emotional EP. "And how, now, in the state in which our society is, it almost looks like something out of the ordinary. Like, how dare you be human in public? Where is your makeup? Where is your mask? Where is your facade? Where are your walls? Where is all that?
With the release of vulnerable topics such as "Body Count,quot;, "Dear Yessie,quot; and "F – k Being Friends,quot; Human being in publicLyrical offerings embody the essence of his name and message.
"For me, (the title) was a kind of statement to my mission of being my most authentic self, which sometimes is not always achieved. But I try," concludes Reyez, who shares more about the personal experiences that have given me provided He will reach much of his creative work later during his pre-Grammys E! News Interview
Listen to the first-year nominee describe making "a moment,quot; with her 2019 single "Far Away,quot; and the accompanying music video in the full clip above. Also, look at the moment he found out about his nomination!
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!