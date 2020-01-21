Newcomer to the Grammy, Jessie Reyez, shares the inspiration behind the nominated EP

Jessie ReyezThe first EP on the list of successes, and now highly acclaimed, has to do with authenticity. As the Canadian singer and songwriter and first Grammy nominee tells E! Exclusive news before this year's awards ceremony, his title was born from a personal commitment to honor that concept in his daily life.

"The title is related to how I feel," he explains as he discusses the inspiration behind 2019 Human being in public, which places her in the race for Best Urban Contemporary Album on Sunday night's show.

"I try to live in an honest and sometimes brutally honest way," Reyez points out during his interview, echoing the sensitive but direct attitude present in most of his music. And although the artist continues to recognize that reality and courtesy may not always exist at the same time, "at least you are being honest with someone."

But it is still the inner part of that mantra, "being honest with yourself," which seems more relevant to Human being in public.