Netflix Doc. Taylor Swift will present the song not heard only young people

Getty Images for Entercom
Our wildest dreams came true!
On Tuesday, Taylor Swift revealed that his next Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss American will present the unheard song "Only the Young,quot;, which officially makes us too excited for its release on January 31 on the popular streaming service.
Talking with Variety Before the premiere of the Sundance film festival of the documentary "raw and emotionally revealing,quot; on January 22, the "YO!" The singer explained that the midterm elections of 2018 really inspired the song. After seeing the candidates he had backed (former governor). Phil Bredesen Y Jim Cooper from his home state of Tennessee), Swift did what he does best and channeled his feelings towards his music.
"I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who joined for their candidate, whether it was a senator, a congressman or a congresswoman," Swift told the publication. "It was hard to see so many people feel that they had done a scrutiny and that they had done everything and that they had tried so hard. I saw a lot of hopes of the young people fade away."
She continued: "And I discovered that this is particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of armed violence and student loans and try to discover how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and the climate changed, and we go to war, all these horrible situations we face now. "
With lyrics like, "You did everything you could do / The game was manipulated, the referee was deceived / The wrong ones think they are right / They outnumbered us, this time," Swift perfectly sums up the energy surrounding the election. Composition partner Joel little He said: "Lyrically, that song has so many visceral strokes, just really important lines, I think. As that song came together and we realized what it said, it was a very emotional aura."
Swift recorded the song during the time he worked in the 2019 years Lover and kept it a secret until the perfect moment presented itself.
"I thought it would be better if it came out at a time when perhaps it could stoke some fires politically and perhaps involve younger people to form their own views, separate from the group and not feel they need to do so. Vote exactly the same. way people vote in their city, "he added.
While you can see the Grammy-winning artist demonstrating the song during the movie, the final product will not be heard until the credits arrive. According to Swift, this decision was organic for the director Lana Wilson. But, don't expect to hear the song before the movie's debut. For Swift, promoting "Only the Young,quot; as a single didn't seem like the right move. "I don't see him as single," he shared. "I just see it as a song that accompanies this movie. I don't see it as a‘ we are going to make a music video and try to see what it does in the radio single. " However, it will be available to broadcast.
Catch "Only the young,quot; when Taylor Swift: Miss American It is available to broadcast on January 31.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!