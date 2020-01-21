Netflix Doc. Taylor Swift will present the song not heard only young people

Our wildest dreams came true!

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift revealed that his next Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss American will present the unheard song "Only the Young,quot;, which officially makes us too excited for its release on January 31 on the popular streaming service.

%MINIFYHTML78c6bddc9f1a3517fffa1c33b7a20ced13% %MINIFYHTML78c6bddc9f1a3517fffa1c33b7a20ced14%

Talking with Variety Before the premiere of the Sundance film festival of the documentary "raw and emotionally revealing,quot; on January 22, the "YO!" The singer explained that the midterm elections of 2018 really inspired the song. After seeing the candidates he had backed (former governor). Phil Bredesen Y Jim Cooper from his home state of Tennessee), Swift did what he does best and channeled his feelings towards his music.

"I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who joined for their candidate, whether it was a senator, a congressman or a congresswoman," Swift told the publication. "It was hard to see so many people feel that they had done a scrutiny and that they had done everything and that they had tried so hard. I saw a lot of hopes of the young people fade away."