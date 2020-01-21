NeNe Leakes says he has been working quietly on his "newest baby,quot;: see his message

NeNe Leakes impressed his fans with the latest message he shared on his social media account. It seems that even if you have been quite quiet lately about new projects, this does not mean that you have not been working hard.

Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘I've been working quietly on my NEW BABY! My ATLANTA location got bigger! We are now located within Sugarloaf Mills Mall 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. I have something else to show you soon #moveinsilence #entrepreneurlife Location number 4 coming soon, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone congratulated her and said: ‘Congratulations sister. Keep winning, now men's clothing. I'm still shaking the scarf you gave me @ localona1 & @mspattilabelle. "

Another follower published this: "Yes, the VISION of Queen 2020,quot; May God continue to raise you beyond your expectations. "

A follower said: "God bless you with many more amazing things."

Another NeNe & # 39; s fan said: "He was there on Friday, such a beautiful store, his employee was so charming and helpful, he will definitely return."

Someone else said: ‘Yes, move silently! Love love love! Less stressful when you have the keys! "

A follower told the RHOA star that ‘My daughter @chyna_mijani and I were there last week. We did a double take when we saw the Swagg sign … Nice shop, @neneleakes, and the young woman who worked that day was very welcoming. "

A proud fan told NeNe: "I will pass today, I live around the corner! Congratulations @neneleakes !!! 👏🏾😍 Yaaaassss ', and someone else posted this:' It is correct that you have a store there. You love that Neiman over there. God bless. & # 39;

Just the other day, it has been revealed that NeNe fans are starting to freak out at the idea that he might not be in RHOA for a long time.

NeNe is reconsidering its role in RHOA in the middle of the 12th season, Up News Info revealed.



