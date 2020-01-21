NeNe Leakes looks beautiful at a recent event and fans praise her appearance

NeNe Leakes published a photo of an important event held at MGM, which is the home of Swagg Boutique. The photo that NeNe shared on his social media account had amazed fans.

‘Urban One pays tribute to NOW! Tune in! Made at the MGM National Honors Casino. The house of Swagg Boutique # 3, thank you for loving me Kathy Hughes and fam #Tvone #mypeople, "NeNe wrote in his post.

In the photo, NeNe wears a magnificent black suit that complements his figure. Fans have been telling the RHOA star that they lost a lot of weight and praised their hourglass figure.

A follower said: ‘Well deserved! We love you too, Baby! I can help you change your name. Really. 🌹 ’and another commenter posted this:‘ I will NEVER stop loving Nene! My favorite. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "Lovely, you always look amazing, you inspired me every day," and one of the NeNe fans posted: "You look pretty!" I love that you post every day or every other day. Post at least twice a day. "

Another sponsor published this: ‘Ms. Fugue, I saw you in the audience looking so FABULOUS !! My housewife ATL FAVORITA ".

NeNe also shared an interesting message on his social media account, which many fans understood, and told him this in the comments. Many fans also mentioned RHOA and said that if she quits the show, they will stop watching her.

A supporter wrote: "I hope you don't leave the rhoa. I really love you and I only see it for your gurl,quot; and someone else posted: "Obsessed with this one!" So true !!! I'm here nodding as if. That must be true. "

Another commentator wrote this: ‘Well, if you leave the program, I will not look anymore. It has been a bit boring without you. "

It is already reported that more fans are going crazy with the idea of ​​NeNe leaving the television series.



