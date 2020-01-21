NeNe Leakes is NOT giving up "RHOA,quot; Her representative says she was "just breathing,quot;

# Roommates can calm down because, contrary to what Wendy Williams recently revealed in her talk show during the day, HBIC NeNe Leakes, "Real Housewives of Atlanta," doesn't abandon the hit reality series after all.

During the most recent episode of the "Wendy Williams Show," Wendy openly admitted that her friend NeNe revealed by text message that after this season, she is giving up her peach forever. Now, as you know, NeNe is the only original cast member in "RHOA,quot; and has been a very popular element in the show since the first episode. Fans quickly agreed on the news, but, according to new reports, this is not happening.

@TooFabNews, reports exclusively that upon hearing the news Wendy revealed, the NeNe representative has come out to close that he says she is leaving the program. Instead, everything seems to be a case of "let off steam,quot; to a friend.

The representative of NeNe stated:

"It has been a particularly difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting with her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been officially confirmed or decided for next season."

In his show, Wendy didn't think that NeNe should leave the show he made famous, saying:

“In my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget about hair pieces and discuss with them women. You have that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts. "

If they have been up to date with the current "RHOA,quot; season, then they know that NeNe and Kenya Moore have been literally in each other's throats throughout the season, even almost becoming physical with each other. There is also an upcoming episode in which it seems that things get worse between the two during the delivery trip to Greece.

Roommates, what do you think about this?