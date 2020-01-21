NBA YoungBoy is a clown for saying he needs a wife

Instagram

Someone mocks the fact that the rapper & # 39; Lonely Child & # 39; 20-year-old has several children with different baby moms who say: & # 39; No, you need condoms or a vasectomy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Even NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again) wants to settle down. The "Lonely Child" star went to her Twitter account on Monday, January 20 to express her hope of getting married, only to find herself being trolled.

He said on the microblogging site, "I need a wife," along with an emoji smile. While some fans were more than willing to marry him, others didn't feel the same. Instead, they began to ridicule YB since they believed that getting married is not something that the 20-year-old rap star needs right now.

<br />

Making fun of the fact that he already has several children with different baby moms, one wrote: "No, you need condoms or a vasectomy." Others said he needs to "relax," "Jesus" and "go to the doctor" instead of a wife. "This is usually when they want to settle after many children and people with sexually transmitted disease," joked another, while one individual said: "That is such a strange way to spell the punching bag." Another commented: "You must stay in your hands."

There were also a number of people who made fun of his diagnosis of herpes by saying that he needs to have a checkup and take medication first before marrying someone. "Nobody wants herpes, sir!" one said.

YB revealed his diagnosis of herpes through an unpublished song entitled "Truth About Herpes" that was leaked online in December last year. In the song, he said his ex and baby mom Jania is responsible for giving him the sexually transmitted infection. However, Jania has denied the claims in a series of tweets, "I didn't give ANYONE S ** T !!"

She added: "This lie is OUT OF HAND and I'm sick of it. Anything for SALES I overcame it. I DON'T HAVE SHIT … I said it for love playing but nah f ** k that everything was a lie. Once drop these papers, stop talking to me bye ".