Nahki Wells: Bristol City approaches Burnley by agreement for striker | Soccer news





Nahki Wells is currently on loan at QPR

Bristol City has approached Burnley for a permanent agreement to sign Nahki Wells.

The forward is currently borrowed at Queens Park Rangers, but the deal contains a withdrawal option this month.

The Claret still have to decide whether to activate that option and discuss a permanent sale to Ashton Gate.

Manager Sean Dyche suggested earlier this month that they would not remember Wells, but that was in response to whether it could be returned to replace Ashley Barnes, the wound.

"I don't think we interrupt him at this time. It seems to be going well, and do you need to affect that?" Dyche said.

"There is an interruption clause. We try to be as honorable as possible and honor the contract if we say it is for a season. But there is always an interruption clause, for both teams and the player."

Wells has scored 13 goals in 26 appearances in the Championship so far this season for the Rangers, who are said to know the interest of the city of Bristol.

That includes five goals in his last three games, having scored a hat-trick in Cardiff's 6-1 beating and one in the loss to Brentford and beating Leeds.

The 30-year Burnley contract expires in the summer, but includes an option to extend it for another year.

