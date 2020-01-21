Model Ashley Graham gives birth to a baby!

Ashley Graham and her director husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child, a son, on January 18.

"At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," he wrote through his Instagram story. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time." She has yet to reveal her son's name.

Graham, 32, announced that she was pregnant in August through her social media pages:

"Nine years ago, I married the love of my life. It was the best trip with my favorite person in the world!" Graham wrote on Instagram at that time. "Today we feel very blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to improve."

The plus size model told Jimmy Fallon in December that her pregnancy felt "like a science fiction movie every day."

"There's like a little alien that takes hold of my stomach, and I swear it's on a treadmill. And one day it's going to end!" she teased. "At least, that's what I expect."

Congratulations to Ashley Graham and her beautiful and growing family.