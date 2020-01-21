Model Ashley Graham gives birth to a baby!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Ashley Graham and her director husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child, a son, on January 18.

"At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," he wrote through his Instagram story. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time." She has yet to reveal her son's name.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here