Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes among the agents fighting against FIFA's proposals | Soccer news





Mino Raiola lists Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among his many clients

Many of Europe's leading football agents, including Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes, have joined forces with up to two hundred agents based in the United Kingdom, to fight against FIFA's plans to curb their power and influence in the transfer market .

The two & # 39; Superagentes & # 39 ;, along with Jonathan Barnett, founder of the Stellar Group, have indicated that they will attend a meeting on Wednesday in North London of the Association of Football Agents (AFA), while seeking to delay or Stop the latest FIFA recommendations.

The FIFA Stakeholders Committee voted in favor of the new regulations in October last year, limiting the amount that an intermediary can earn to 10 percent of a transfer fee, and to three percent of the player's rate.

Jorge Mendes has carefully guided the careers of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo

They plan to implement the new rules as soon as next season, although FIFA privately expects the deadline to be delayed due to litigation by several representative bodies, including the AFA.

Mel Stein, co-founder of the AFA, said Sky sports news that agents are already considering litigation in numerous territories around the world, to ensure that the proposed regulations are filed.

"FIFA says they are ready to make progress with the new rules, but the consultation period is yet to begin," Stein said. "Your plans have no validity.

"They say they want to prevent money from leaving the game, but there are no rules that govern the amount that a player, a manager or an administrator can earn. So why should there be rules for an agent?

"Nobody talks about money coming out of the game when Gordon Taylor wins a sum of seven figures."

"When Tom Cruise earns $ 10 million for a movie, nobody limits how much his agent earns. It makes no sense."

Stein said the basis of any potential litigation would state that the rules were anti-competitive and a trade restriction.

Worldwide, agents earned more than £ 500 million in international transfer business last year, an increase of almost 20 percent year-on-year.

FIFA says that 80 percent of that total was paid by clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France.