Mining executives face homicide charges in the Brazilian dam disaster

RIO DE JANEIRO – Prosecutors in Brazil accused the former president of Brazil-based mining giant Vale on Tuesday and 15 others for manslaughter, blaming them for negligence in a dam disaster that killed at least 259 people a year ago.

The defendants include the former executive president of Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, and other senior officials employed by Vale and a German firm hired to assess the stability of their dams. They were also accused of environmental crimes, as were companies.

The announcement came days before the first anniversary of one of the deadliest mining disasters in years.

The dam in Brumadinho, in the state of Minas Gerais, was built to contain waste from an iron ore mine. When it broke out on January 25, 2019, the company's cafeteria and other facilities were buried in a mud stream.