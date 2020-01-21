Mining executives face homicide charges in the Brazilian dam disaster

RIO DE JANEIRO – Prosecutors in Brazil accused the former president of Brazil-based mining giant Vale on Tuesday and 15 others for manslaughter, blaming them for negligence in a dam disaster that killed at least 259 people a year ago.
The defendants include the former executive president of Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, and other senior officials employed by Vale and a German firm hired to assess the stability of their dams. They were also accused of environmental crimes, as were companies.
The announcement came days before the first anniversary of one of the deadliest mining disasters in years.
The dam in Brumadinho, in the state of Minas Gerais, was built to contain waste from an iron ore mine. When it broke out on January 25, 2019, the company's cafeteria and other facilities were buried in a mud stream.
On Tuesday, one of the state prosecutors who filed the charges, William Garcia Pinto Coelho, said Vale had systematically hidden evidence of security concerns and retaliated against audit firms that pointed to problems.
And the German company Tüv Süd, said Mr. Pinto Coelho, was compensated for knowingly presenting Vale with misleading reports about the stability of its dams.
Prosecutors said they had found evidence that Vale officials knew that the Brumadinho dam was at risk since at least November 2017. They learned that it was on an internal list of 10 dams at risk of exploding.
"The goal of these omissions, ultimately, was to avoid any negative impact on Vale's reputation that could affect its market value," said Mr. Pinto Coelho.
Tüv Süd and Vale, he said, knowingly took risks "that could cause environmental damage, possible homicides and deaths."
Federal prosecutors are still conducting their own investigation, which could generate more charges.
Mr. Pinto Coelho said that the Brumadinho dam had not been the only one at risk, and that throughout the investigation, prosecutors advocated the action when they learned of other Vale sites considered unstable.
Pierpaolo Bottini, Mr. Schvartsman's lawyer, said there was no evidence that Vale's former boss had knowledge of concerns about the dam in Brumadinho. "These charges are unfair and incompatible with Fabio's record," Bottini said.
The company said in a statement that it was "perplexed,quot; by the charges announced Tuesday. "Vale is confident that the causes of the breakup will be completely determined and reaffirms its commitment to continue cooperating with the authorities," the company said.
In a statement of his own, Tüv Süd said he was cooperating with the authorities in Brazil and Germany. The company said the causes of the dam's outbreak "have not been conclusively determined."
Vale has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on cleaning, rebuilding and compensation in Brumadinho. But Alessandra Cristina de Oliveira, a Brumadinho councilor, said Tuesday that the city was still reeling.
While recovery and reconstruction efforts have brought money and jobs to the city, many residents fear that the boom will be over soon. The mining site, which was a pillar of the local economy, is not expected to reopen.
"We have nothing to guarantee our survival after this," said Ms. De Oliveira. "My fear is that we will end up with a sick and bankrupt city."
Shortly after the dam broke out, law enforcement officials said they had found clear evidence that Vale and its partners put gains on safety at mining sites. A similar dam broke out at another Vale mine in Minas Gerais in 2015, killing 19 people and causing widespread environmental damage.
As evidence of negligence increased, Vale's meeting last March He suspended Mr. Schvartsman and other senior executives.
In November, a congressional committee investigating the Brumadinho disaster recommended the indictment of 22 company officials. Almost at the same time, the National Mining Agency announced that it had concluded that Vale was hiding serious problems that he was aware of in mandatory government reports.
Letícia Casado contributed reporting from Brasilia.