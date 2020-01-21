Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Lauren launch a new series on their YouTube channel for this reason

After spending eight months in a federal prison for tax evasion and eating some of the worst food of his life, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation the star Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino found inspiration. Recently, Mike and his wife Lauren launched a new series on their YouTube channel "The Situations,quot; called Eat our best life, which shows the couple enjoying their favorite traps of several fast food restaurants.

"I actually thought about this concept while I was in prison for about eight months," Mike explained to We weekly. "You really don't get good food in jail. So for eight months I thought, 'You know what? When I get out of jail, I'm going to eat my best life, like a week, in a limo." And here we are, months later we have already filmed a lot of episodes and it is really gaining strength and the subscribers love it and we also love filming it. "

The couple’s YouTube channel is growing and already has 115,000 subscribers. They have already visited Sonic, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A for the series. And, in their most recent video, they "closed,quot; Moe’s Southwest Grill and enjoyed all their favorites on the menu.

The couple ordered six tacos, a "homewrecker,quot; burrito, a "large bowl,quot; of cheese, french fries with guacamole, two quesadillas, nachos with ground beef and a pile, which are two crunchy corn tortillas inside a flour tortilla Grilled stuffed with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and cheese.

Mike says he's excited about the progress of his YouTube channel, and that he and Lauren enjoy the "fun little segment,quot; where they can eat their best life. He says fans are already asking them to expand the series with guests, and they plan to enjoy about ten fast-food restaurants before moving on to pizza and other things.

Mike also likes the idea of ​​having guests, and thinks it would be fun for people to join them in the limo and take him and his wife to their favorite restaurant or fast food place.

"It will be great to see who likes what and things like that and live our best life that way," Mike said.

In addition to enjoying a good meal, Mike and Lauren love spending more time together after spending eight separate months during their first year of marriage. The couple married in November 2018, and Mike appeared in prison in January 2019 and turned eight months before his release in September 2019.

Mike Sorrentino says that he and Lauren are opposites, but they think they balance well on the screen. He said he was very proud of his wife because she leads the charge and makes introductions on YouTube, and is excited about the future of her channel, as well as the other projects that are underway this year.

"It has definitely brought us closer," Sorrentino said.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation He will return to MTV later this year.



