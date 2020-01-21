Michelle Williams, pregnant, does not accept work this year after winning the SAG award

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Fosse / Verdon & # 39 ;, who is currently pregnant with her and the first son of her fiance Thomas Kail, says she is taking a break from acting to be home.

Michelle Williams He's taking a break from acting. When she attended the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19, the actress played Gwen Verdon in "Fosse / Verdon"he revealed that he has not accepted any job offer for 2020 since he is preparing for his son's arrival with director Thomas Kail's fiance.

Speaking to reporters at the event held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, the 39-year-old actress confessed: "I have not taken a job since [Fosse / Verdon]" while touching her belly. He added, "I have something else to do. I will be at home, but it is a difficult act to follow."

During the chat, the former "Dawson's torrent"Star expressed concern that he would not have such a" challenging "role as he did in the FX series." I've never played someone that age before someone 30 to 64 years old, "he said., Dancing. It was a party and knowing where to go from here, I feel a bit stuck. Like, I want that job again. Like, Gwen in his 60s or something. I miss him. "

For his interpretation of Verdon, Williams has been collecting several coveted trophies this award season. He helped her claim her first SAG award after being nominated six times before. In his acceptance speech, he gave a sweet greeting to his daughter: "Matilda, it is one thing to be completely honest as an actor, another is to be completely honest as a human being. That is exactly who you are and how you live. You teach me being you ".

When speaking with the press in the backstage, the pregnant actress also shared a message for the young female actors. "I hope this is not bad advice, but the advice I have is not to take the advice of business people, be true to yourself and follow the instincts and impulses that arise uniquely within you," he said. "Do what only you can see."

Williams expects his first child with Kail. News of her pregnancy and engagement appeared less than a week before the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The baby will be Williams's second child. He has a 14-year-old daughter with a deceased actor. Heath Ledger.