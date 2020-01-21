Miami & # 39; for & # 39; Crackheads & # 39; Joseline Hernandez

Instagram

K. Michelle He is one of those who found fame after starring in the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise of VH1. The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"alum recently out"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"While moving to Miami. People might expect him to join."Love and Hip Hop: Miami", but that won't happen, at least as long as Michelle's enemy Joseline Hernandez is there.

When asked if he will address "LHH: Miami" during a recent interview with Atlanta Black Star, Michelle said: "Absolutely not." Apparently throwing a shadow at Joseline, who returns to "LHH: Miami" this season, the singer of "All monsters are human" added: "I just don't do well with drug addicts. I'm not doing well with drug addicts. "I can not".

She went on to say: "They are not responsible. I am in a new place in life … If I know you in some things, then I will go there and leave things there."

K. Michelle and the "Puerto Rican Princess" used to be good friends during their time in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". It was rumored that they were intimately involved in a moment. However, their friendly relationship took a bad turn in 2017 when Joseline was struggling with "LHH" producer Mona Scott-Young.

Joseline became angry when he discovered that Michelle was joining Mona in the newly opened Puff & Petals in Atlanta. "When they have to make a gang. Lol, everyone knows what's good. Check before breaking. I'm in your neighborhood," he wrote, before suggesting that Michelle was a rat.

Clapping, Michelle replied: "You were the same because I was trying to turn my mansion into the trap house. Snorting coca in my bathroom, but give that nose a rest. Puerto Crackhead, I have some time before my meeting n gree H ** Shenellica Bettencourt, all the cocaine you make and you still manage to fine the time to put my nose in my business. " She added: "You find time to come for me, but you can't comb that pretty little baby hair, what a disgrace."