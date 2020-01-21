Mel B believes that Meghan Markle misses the opportunity to make a difference with & # 39; Megxit & # 39;

WENN / FayesVision

Disappointed by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to withdraw from the royal family, the Spice Girls member expresses her desire that the former actress stay with her royal role for longer.

Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B is "totally gutted" about Prince Harry and Meghan markle, The decision of the Duchess of Sussex to move away from the royal family.

the Spice Girls Star has expressed disappointment at the couple's departure, revealing that she was initially delighted with the union and the ways in which she showed the United Kingdom as a "multicultural nation."

"As a brunette woman, I am totally gutted by & # 39; Megxit & # 39;", he tells OK. "When Harry met Meghan, I was delighted because finally a brunette girl would be part of the royal family, and that only showed how far our country has come, but less than two years after marrying him, they have both renounced the royal family and the country. I'm totally disemboweled because the reports say they both felt it had been treated in a racist way. "

The 44-year-old woman believes that the former actress has missed the opportunity to influence the change and wishes she had given more time to her real role.

"She was in a position to make a difference and now that opportunity is gone," complains Mel B. "You have to put up with things, no matter how difficult they get, because that's the only way you really prove who you are." .

Despite her belief that the couple should have retained their position, she understands the impact racism can have, and points out that she herself experienced prejudices about the color of her skin. "I was one of the first mixed race girls in a British pop band and, of course, I had to endure a lot of racist abuse," he shares. "When I moved to my mansion, they sent me letters by the door."