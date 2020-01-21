Meghan Markle's separated father: "Meghan and Harry are turning the monarchy into Walmart's crown!"

Thomas Markle, in a father who was too stubborn and far from Meghan Markle, accused both her and Prince Harry of "turning the monarchy into a Walmart crown," after his decision to move away from the royal family.

"They are turning [the royal family] into a Walmart with a crown on," he said in a new documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story. "This is not the girl I raised."

"When they got married, they assumed an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of royalty and represent royalty. And it would be silly if they didn't," he continued. "This is one of the best long-lived institutions. They are destroying it, making it cheaper, causing it to be in bad shape … they shouldn't be doing this."

Since Meghan began dating Harry, Thomas has been desperate to enter the fold, but his constant public attacks on his daughter say he will not repair their relationship in the short term.

Harry and Meghan made the decision to get away from the Royals after the relentless harassment of the UK press.