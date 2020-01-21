Meghan Markle's separated father has a lot to say about her and her money

Not many will be surprised to learn that Meghan Markle's separated father, Thomas Markle, Sr., hastened to participate in a paid interview to hit her after she and Prince Harry announced their decision to leave the British royal family and leave To live in Canada.

Markle has landed on an upcoming UK documentary called Thomas Markle: my story, where he, of course, focuses primarily on his daughter's rise to fame and success.

The man criticized the former American actress by saying: “This is like one of the best long-lived institutions in history. They are destroying it; they are making it cheaper, they are putting it in disrepair. "

The 75-year-old father continued to say this about the Duke and Duchess: “They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown now. It is something that is ridiculous; They shouldn't be doing this. I think both are becoming lost souls at this time. I don't think they know what they are looking for. "

He claimed that Megxit was "disappointing,quot; because: "All young girls want to become princesses, and she got it, and now she's throwing that away." Looks like she's throwing that for money. Apparently, $ 3 million in a 26-room house is not enough for them. It's a bit embarrassing for me. "

One person had this reaction: “This is how it happened. MM thought he could come with his "WOKENESS,quot; to take over the United Kingdom and be the next "princess of the people,quot; (therefore, he tried to rebel with nail polish, etc.). The British did not have it. They closed it very quickly … Then BOOM divides and conquers (brothers) … Ummm, that worked for a while, but the attention vanished … and as a covert narcissist, what does she do? … get PREGGO to be quick to have some influence on the situation … convince the weak and vulnerable victim that the press is chasing her as mother her mother. Sees He sees in her, his mother. I remember she said in an interview: "We turn off the noise." What happened then? Oh, let him move to Canada and isolate him from friends or from anyone who can convince him otherwise, but as long as he is in that I will play the RACE card. Knowing that it was not racism but its arrogance to try to change thousands of years of tradition of a monarchy. "I smell a narcissist a mile away."

Another commenter stated: “Projection. Don't accuse Meghan of who you are. Do not do that. They rejected them FIRST, and didn't even see it coming. Mate! Well played, Harry and Meghan. Well played. The best way to beat them in their own game is not to play at all. ”

Ad

The couple is expected to earn a lot of money after leaving the royal family.



Post views:

0 0