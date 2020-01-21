Meet the black cougars

Sometimes, it takes a while for the Recording Academy to wake up with a dignified act, which leads to nominations in the Best New Artist category that are, indeed, disconcerting.
Don't look beyond Lizzo or Tank and the Bangas, who released their first albums in 2013. (I guess it's better late than never).
But when it comes to Black cougars, another of this year's nominees for the coveted trophy, really are new.
The duo based in Austin, Texas, composed of singer Eric Burton and guitarist / producer Adrian Quesada It only formed in 2017, releasing its self-titled debut album on June 21, 2019 after an innovative performance at South by Southwest just a few months earlier. And while the easy way to describe its sound would be "funk-soul,quot;, listening to the LP reveals that it is a bit more complicated than that. The group also takes hints of Latin music and hip-hop to rise to a unique sound.
As expected, it caught the attention of the Academy and got them a nomination at the Grammy 2020, held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles, against the tastes of the acts mentioned above, as well as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers Y Yawl.
Get to know Black Pumas a little better before your big Sunday night with your answers to our exclusive Questionnaire for nominees for the best new artist!
What was the first thing you did after hearing about your nomination?
Adrian We had a beer in a London pub to celebrate and we called our families.
Eric: The first thing we did was to meet as a band, exchange some words and a group hug.
What was the song or album that made you want to make music and why?
Eric: I grew up raised by my uncle who was recording a religious album called Jesus love, and I remember being a child, visiting the studio with him and seeing the process for the first time.
Adrian Stalking Guns N Roses I live in the Ritz, and I remember seeing them, I think I was 10 years old, and think: "Wow, I want to be like them."
What artist are you dying to collaborate with?
Adrian Stream Y Jay Z
Eric: Kendrick Lamar
Excluding yours, what was the only song you couldn't stop listening to this year?
Eric: "Me and my shadow,quot; by Peggy lee
Adrian "Cloudy Country,quot; by Black ice cream
Where will you put your Grammy if you win?
Eric: If we win, I will put my Grammy in my mother's house.
Adrian If we win, I will put it in my studio.
