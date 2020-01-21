Meet the black cougars

Sometimes, it takes a while for the Recording Academy to wake up with a dignified act, which leads to nominations in the Best New Artist category that are, indeed, disconcerting.

Don't look beyond Lizzo or Tank and the Bangas, who released their first albums in 2013. (I guess it's better late than never).

But when it comes to Black cougars, another of this year's nominees for the coveted trophy, really are new.

The duo based in Austin, Texas, composed of singer Eric Burton and guitarist / producer Adrian Quesada It only formed in 2017, releasing its self-titled debut album on June 21, 2019 after an innovative performance at South by Southwest just a few months earlier. And while the easy way to describe its sound would be "funk-soul,quot;, listening to the LP reveals that it is a bit more complicated than that. The group also takes hints of Latin music and hip-hop to rise to a unique sound.

As expected, it caught the attention of the Academy and got them a nomination at the Grammy 2020, held on Sunday, January 26 in Los Angeles, against the tastes of the acts mentioned above, as well as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers Y Yawl.