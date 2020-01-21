Match report – Macc & # 39; field 1 – 1 Crewe

















1:51



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Macclesfield and Crewe.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Macclesfield and Crewe.

Callum Ainley's break time goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Crewe in the Macclesfield fight.

Paul Green's own goal at the end of the first half separated them both, with the hosts in trouble forced to a brave rearguard action in the second period.

Although the game saw third in third place in League Two, it was difficult to know which was which before the break.

Macclesfield approached with a fierce impulse from Connor Kirby, Will Jaaskelainen of Crewe, about to get enough along the way.

But the goalkeeper could not do anything when the deadlock was broken, as Green reached the hopeful ball of Theo Archibald, but could only pass it with the right step to snuggle in the lower corner of the goal.

The visitors were by far the best team in the second half, but failed to bring down the often desperate Macclesfield defense.

They approached in agonizing manner, with Perry Ng pushing Tommy Lowery's center from six yards and Ainley headed for little, but in the fifth minute of the time of detention, Ainley finally forced the ball into a goal fight.