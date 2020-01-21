Match report – Leyton Or 1 – 1 Northampton

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town.

Leyton Orient and Northampton ended up with 10 men, as a late penalty from Josh Wright caused a massive fight at Breyer Group Stadium.

Wright's shot canceled a goal in the first half of Ryan Watson before the ugly scenes spoiled the end of the game.

Scott Wharton was sent off in the 88th minute along with James Dayton of Orient by referee Alan Young for violent conduct after a fight involving at least 14 players after the penalty.

The Shoemakers deservedly took the lead in the 43rd minute when the unmarked Watson picked up a header from Vadaine Oliver and threw a 20-yard shot home.

The visitors should have taken the lead after nine minutes when goalkeeper Sam Sargeant sent a planned clearance to Matthew Warburton, but his left-footed shot hit the wood.

Orient accelerated after the interval and defender Dan Happe was denied a draw when Charlie Goode blocked a goal effort before David Cornell rejected a shot by James Dayton.

The O's were finally rewarded in 83 minutes when Wharton ran a center in the penalty area and Wright stepped forward to convert the target shot.

However, before the game could restart, the spirits frayed, which led to the fight of 14 men.