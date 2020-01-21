Match report – Everton 2 – 2 Newcastle

Two goals in Florian Lejeune's discount time gave Newcastle the most unlikely point, as Everton threw a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

As the game progressed to the end of the game, Everton seemed to have the entire game sewn after Moise Kean scored his first goal for the club (30) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed his tenth goal of the Premier League campaign (54).

Jordan Pickford, in his 100th Premier League start, did not have a save to make until 87 minutes when Steve Bruce's side was surpassed across the field.

However, Lejeune acrobatically hooked a house after an established piece (90 + 4) and then the substitute left Goodison Park stunned to look for the most dramatic equalizer (90 + 5) that needed goal line technology to award the goal.

They were the first two goals of the center for Newcastle, as he became the most unlikely hero.

More to follow …..