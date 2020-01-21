Match report – Colchester 0-0 Bradford

















1:48



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Colchester and Bradford.

Promotion applicants Colchester and Bradford played a tight 0-0 tie at JobServe Community Stadium.

The deadlock was enough to take Colchester to seventh place, while Bradford, a better point, lost the opportunity to move to the top three.

Theo Robinson was inches away from encountering the dangerous low crossing of Callum Harriott from the start for the hosts, while shortly after the deflected shot of Bantams forward Eoin Doyle flew away from Tom Eastman and went to the corner.

Colchester midfielder Harry Pell was fortunate not to escape at least one reserve for a great challenge with Connor Wood, while just before the break Frank Nouble's effort on the side shifted across the far post.

Bradford goalkeeper Luke McGee made a good jump as he dived away from Pell's fierce effort from the edge of the area in the early second half and Eastman led the deep center of Kwame Poku.

Luke Prosser opened a good opportunity from Harriott's corner midway through the second half while Colchester continued to push for the first game and the substitute Courtney Senior shot McGee directly.

Chris Taylor of Bradford shook the crossbar with a long-range effort with 13 minutes remaining, but the loot was shared.