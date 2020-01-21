Match report – Chelsea 2 – 2 Arsenal

%MINIFYHTMLfc978ce3a6c7ee97a308d57043bb24d211% %MINIFYHTMLfc978ce3a6c7ee97a308d57043bb24d212%

Report while Arsenal keeps its low hopes alive among the first four; Chelsea moves six points above fifth place at Manchester United

Hector Bellerin's first goal in the Premier League since January 2018 rescued a point for the 10-man Arsenal, which defended twice to secure a 2-2 draw at Chelsea despite David Luiz being ejected on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners' chances were hit hard in the middle of the first half when Luiz was ejected after eliminating Tammy Abraham when he finished the goal.

Jorginho made no mistake from the penalty spot to give the hosts the advantage before the break, but the Gunners responded early in the second half through Gabriel Martinelli, who took advantage of the N & # 39; Golo Kante slip to score his tenth goal of the season.

Chelsea thought he had stolen the three points when César Azpilicueta packed the ball home with six minutes remaining, but Arsenal returned to level only three minutes later through Bellerin to keep alive his slim chances of finishing in the top four.

One point keeps Frank Lampard's team fourth, six points from fifth place, Manchester United, who plays against Burnley on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Arsenal remains tenth, 10 points from the Blues.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Chelsea will travel to Hull City on Saturday for its fourth-round FA Cup clash; Start 5.30pm.

Arsenal is also in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they travel to Bournemouth on Monday, January 27; Start 7.45pm.