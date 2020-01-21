Match report – C Palace 0-2 So & # 39; ton

%MINIFYHTMLe3d388a3e9c73417f2c34b614a2ea7fb11% %MINIFYHTMLe3d388a3e9c73417f2c34b614a2ea7fb12%

Match report and free highlights as Southampton is placed in the top half of the Premier League table





FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Southampton made an impressive comeback to form when goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong secured a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team was on the receiving end of a Wolves bombing in the second half over the weekend, as he delivered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2, but they were a good value for his victory at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

The thunderous third goal of the Redmond Premier League season midway through the first half sent the Saints on their way (22) before Armstrong consolidated his lead with his second goal in three games (47).

The result means that Southampton has recorded five victories in its last seven Premier League games, aided by a third clean sheet in six, while Hasenhuttl's team climbs to ninth place in the table, beating Palace in tenth place.

Nathan Redmond celebrates his brilliant first game with Jack Stephens on Tuesday

Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Riedewald (6), Kelly (5), Cahill (6), Tomkins (6), Kouyate (5), McArthur (5), McCarthy (6), Ayew (4), Zaha (5), Tosun (5). Subs: Meyer (6), Wickham (5), Ward (5). Southampton: McCarthy (7), Cedric (6), Bertrand (7), Stephens (7), Vestergaard (8), Hojbjerg (7), Ward-Prowse (8), Armstrong (7), Obafemi (7), Redmond (8 )), Length (6). Subs: Ings (6), Adams (6), Romeu (7). Party man: Nathan Redmond

How the exploits of the city reached Palace

Palace claimed a very creditable point in the home of the Manchester City champions over the weekend, but they were mediocre during the first half against Southampton, and Roy Hodgson perhaps once again reflected on his inability to resort to reinforcements that had named a side without changes.

In contrast, Saints seemed determined to rectify his collapse in the second half against Wolves last time, as Hasenhuttl's team recorded eight goal attempts during a dominant opening period.

Hasenhuttl had chosen to rest his top scorer, Danny Ings, but his team dominated the possession and cushioned the drum from the end of Homesdale Road when Jairo Riedewald launched a strong challenge to Cedric that forced the Portuguese to retire.

Just before that, the hosts missed a glorious opening against the game's run when Jannik Vestergaard pulled the ball, allowing Jordan Ayew to install Cenk Tosun, but the Turkish forward shined dazzling when he reached the finish line.

Roy Hodgson named the same starting XI who won a draw at Manchester City over the weekend, which means Cenk Tosun led the line once again. There was a place in the substitute bank for Max Meyer, who missed the trip to Etihad due to an ankle injury. The saints chose to rest Danny Ings from the beginning when Michael Obafemi entered the hopeful England in form. Jan Bednarek was lost in defense due to an injury when Jannik Vestergaard made his first appearance in the Premier League since early November.

That was as good as it was for Hodgson's men, and that young lady focused two minutes later when Redmond fired the club from the south coast. Jack Stephens drew the ball from the defense without opposition before watching Redmond's pitching run, who shrugged before James McCarthy before sending his poisonous shot past Vicente Guaita to the upper corner.

Southampton continued its good form of visitor with the victory in Selhurst Park

The saints were in the mood by now, and could have doubled their advantage five minutes later when Armstrong crossed into the center of Ryan Bertrand, but his shot was overturned this time by the plug of the Guaita Palace.

Hodgson will have read the riot act to his players at the break, and perhaps he was lucky to have 11 men for the restart when Wilfried Zaha faced James Ward-Prowse in the half-time whistle, with the Palace man putting his hand on the face of the midfielder of the saints.

Andre Marriner chose to speak with the two men severely, but Southampton doubled Palace's problems three minutes into the second period when Redmond became Armstrong's supplier to attack beyond Guaita from the edge of the area.

Oriol Romeu competes for the ball with James McArthur in Selhurst Park

Palace continued to fight since after the excellent blockade of Ryan Bertrand to deny Riedewald point-blank, Shane Long was guilty of losing a glorious opportunity to extend Southampton's lead when Michael Obafemi went through it, but shot Guaita directly.

The writing was on the wall for the hosts when substitute Connor Wickham gave two decent opportunities in the last 10 minutes, first losing his balance when Max Meyer went through it and then burning from the angle when Palace succumbed to a first league defeat since before Christmas.

Whats Next?

The host of Crystal Palace Sheffield United in Selhurst Park on February 1; start 3pm.

Southampton is in action for the fourth round of the FA Cup this Saturday at 3pm when Tottenham visits St Mary's before the Saints return to Premier League service on February 1 to Liverpool at the same time Of start.