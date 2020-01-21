Match report – A Villa 2 – 1 Watford







Douglas Luiz equals for Aston Villa

A 95-minute winner of Tyrone Mings' start gave Aston Villa an invaluable 2-1 victory over Watford to beat his opponents and exit the relegation zone.

At the time of the arrest, defender Ezri Konsa's attack deviated from Mings's boot and got into the far corner of the net to give Watford a great blow in a six-point drop.

Earlier, in his first significant attack, Troy Deeney's simple header of a Gerard Deulofeu delivery put Watford ahead (38), his sixth goal in just four games against Villa.

Then, Villa returned to term in the middle of the second half when Douglas Luiz reached the back post to hit the roof of the net (68), and after accumulating subsequent pressure, Villa finally won his winner.

The result means that Villa is now in 16th place, two outside the relegation zone, while Watford is back in 19 with his first loss in six games with Nigel Pearson.

Full report to follow

Whats Next?

Villa now receives Leicester in their second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Tuesday, January 28, live Sky Sports Football at 7.45pm, while Watford will go to Tranmere in his third round FA Cup round on Thursday after the initial replay was postponed.