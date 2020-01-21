Mason Disick is now a TikTok star thanks to mom Kourtney Kardashian

Meet the new TikTok member: Mason Disick!
Over the weekend, Kardashian's eldest son made his TikTok debut with the help of his mother. Kourtney Kardashian. With 68,000 impressive followers under its belt, it is safe to say that it is already one of the application's favorite accounts.
For his most recent video, the adorable boy can be seen breaking a movement while mastering the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge. As he makes his way through the choreography, Kourtney made a sweet cameo and quickly greeted the camera. The founder of POOSH is not the only face keeping up with the Kardashians Fans will recognize it. If you look closely, you can see Mason's younger brothers Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, in the background. Cousins also attend northwest, 6 and Holy westFour.
When he's not showing off his dance skills, Mason loves to document his game dates with his friends in his account, which includes taking a cereal break between making TikTok videos.
And, in the true Kardashian fashion, there are many costume changes. In a video, Mason can be seen giving his followers a look at his closet while trying on different outfits for the camera. He also showed that he knows how to flex in another video, where he exhibited his colorful collection of Nike shoes.
Mason is not the only famous young man on TikTok these days. As the application becomes more popular, famous children like Coque Arquette, Romeo Beckham Y Iris Apatow Everyone has taken residence. And, it is not uncommon for their parents on list A to appear in their accounts.
Earlier this month, Courteney Cox He went viral with Coco when they joined for a mother and daughter dance routine. "Do you want to see your son lose patience?" the friends alum wrote on Instagram, sharing the video with his followers. "Make a TikTok with them. #Familiaerobics."
For his part, Romeo recruited his mother. Victoria Beckham and, like Coco, he asked the first Spice Girlsmember to do a dance with him. Shortly after the mother and son duo went viral for doing the choreography of "Spice Up Your Life," the fashion designer revealed that the 17-year-old tricked her into doing so she could accumulate some followers.
"He came home another day and said," You know, mom, I just joined TikTok. Will you dance with me? "He said during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show in November. "And I thought,‘ Yes, what should we dance with? "And he said:" The Spice Girls. " And then he took my phone, posted it on my Instagram and said: "That will make my numbers go up." He used me!
