Mason Disick is now a TikTok star thanks to mom Kourtney Kardashian

Meet the new TikTok member: Mason Disick!

Over the weekend, Kardashian's eldest son made his TikTok debut with the help of his mother. Kourtney Kardashian. With 68,000 impressive followers under its belt, it is safe to say that it is already one of the application's favorite accounts.

For his most recent video, the adorable boy can be seen breaking a movement while mastering the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge. As he makes his way through the choreography, Kourtney made a sweet cameo and quickly greeted the camera. The founder of POOSH is not the only face keeping up with the Kardashians Fans will recognize it. If you look closely, you can see Mason's younger brothers Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, in the background. Cousins ​​also attend northwest, 6 and Holy westFour.

When he's not showing off his dance skills, Mason loves to document his game dates with his friends in his account, which includes taking a cereal break between making TikTok videos.