Mark Wood: How can England get the best out of the fast bowler? The | Cricket News

Mark Wood took three wickets on his way back to England's Test

South Africa had 12 envelopes in its first entries and there was a sense of anticipation in St. George's Park when Mark Wood stood at the top of his brand.

There is always a bit of that when a genuinely fast bowler is preparing to pitch, but this was different. There was more excitement than usual and the intrigue was tense when Wood ran to play a competitive game for the first time since the World Cup final.

The 30-year-old is an immensely popular figure, not only among his teammates, but also with fans and the media, with his contagious personality and the ability to smile in almost any situation.

However, he takes his bowling game seriously and a succession of injuries means that he has not done any of that as he would have liked in his career to date.

Then, when Wood, after six months out of action and without even a warm-up match to prepare, approached the fold, the nerves were more about how he would hold his body than how he really would move.

Fortunately, those concerns soon dissipated. His first ball was shot at 89 mph and in the fifth it was at 92 mph, although it was the slowest ball in the final, only 88 mph, which caused the most discomfort for the batter when Dean Elgar received a painful blow to the elbow.

Wood threw three punches on his first spell before the bad light and the rain shortened on day two, exceeding a little over 93 mph and maintained speeds of around 90 mph throughout the 27.5 over he played during the game.

England knows better than most that this rhythm is beautiful, mainly because for years they have had to try and do it without it. At home, with the Dukes' ball swaying well after having lost its initial shine and nibbling off the field, they have been well with the experts of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in operating conditions.

Wood constantly rolled around 90 mph on his return test

Outside the home, it has been a very different story. The Kookaburra ball, lack of lateral movement and, for the most part, lack of success.

Jofra Archer was announced as the man who could change all that when he broke into the international scene last summer with his fierce spell on Steve Smith in Lord's much-used example of what England has been missing.

There were many reasons to be excited about Archer and what he could contribute, especially that fast pace and how he could transform England's fortune abroad.

Only a few months before, Wood had shown exactly what that would look like while going through the West Indies batting lineup in St. Lucia. England had not responded to the four-pointed attack of the Windies in the first two Tests, but Wood gave the hosts a sample of their own medicine in the third and it turned out they didn't like it either.

He finished with 5-41 in the first innings, the first five wicket tour of his test race. A magnificent presentation followed at the World Cup, where he and Archer had a friendly competition to see who could record the fastest delivery (won by Wood at 95.7 mph), but before Port Elizabeth had not played since he suffered a side injury at the end.

There lies the problem. At its best, Wood would be an advantage to either side, the additional advantage it provides to the bowling attack was evident in St. George's Park, where he had South African hitters ducking and diving to avoid a barrage of fearsome gorillas. However, since his debut in the summer of 2015, he has played only 14 tests. Sam Curran, who has been on and off the team since taking his arc test in 2018, has played 16.

So far, England has not been able to find a way to care for the Durham bowler in a way that allows them to benefit from being fit and available for an extended period of time and during the third test, it was used largely as executor, hitting the ball in a short time and again in a way that would put the body of any fast bowler under considerable strain, let alone one with Wood's history of injuries.

"You have to take care of your young man a little," Nasser Hussain said later.

"That was six rebounds and he has a real history of breaking down and having injury problems, there's no other way of saying it, and you'll have to take care of him."

"Fast bowlers are like gold dust. But you have to balance that with a pattern that wants to win a series in South Africa, and he (Wood) will do what the team wants him to do all day."

Finding that balance is easier said than done. One solution could be to follow the example of Australia during the ashes of last summer when James Pattinson, another fast bowler whose body has not proved as durable as he would like, was not used in consecutive test matches.

Instead of trying to get him back to speed in just three or four days, he was allowed, or probably told, to allow his body to recover for a longer time, thus reducing the likelihood of suffering an injury and ensuring he was fresh and Looking forward to the next test.

Similarly, Josh Hazlewood was not chosen in the Australia team for the World Cup despite declaring himself fit for the selection in order to allow him to be in the best conditions for ashes. Of course, in both cases it helped that Australia had so many first-class pacemakers to choose from.

If England used that approach, it would mean leaving Wood out for the fourth test in Johannesburg, historically the fastest and most agile wicket in South Africa and the kind of surface he would love to play on.

It would be a bold decision and if England took it, but the result was against them, no doubt the decision to leave out their bowler faster would be highly criticized: everyone is eager to think long term until he risks lose games in the short-term.

If Archer has recovered from his elbow injury and has returned 100 percent, then he would be the obvious replacement. Most likely, and certainly the most tempting option, is to play the two sprinters in tandem, something that until now England fans have only been treated in white ball cricket.

That would put Curran or Dom Bess out of the spinner at greater risk of getting lost, but whatever the composition of the team, if Wood is involved, England must decide how to use it.

He showed in the second entry in physical education that he is much more than just a bowler, the delivery to clean Elgar is an excellent example. You can find movement outside the field when you throw it and when the ball starts to recede, it is a great threat.

Could the shorter spells, play longer bowling with the strange gorilla, allow him to operate at full speed while protecting those troublesome ankles? It seems very simple but quite possibly. It would certainly give the goalkeepers a more surprising element.

Wood will run and try to do what he is asked, England needs to find out exactly what that is and for how long and how often they can reasonably ask you to do so.

Rhythm is a precious asset in test cricket and England cannot afford to waste it.

