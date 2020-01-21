Maren Morris shoots & # 39; Bozo & # 39; criticizing her frequent baby bump photo posts

%MINIFYHTML68514943c9fe36f5550a803435158ecb11% %MINIFYHTML68514943c9fe36f5550a803435158ecb12%

The singer of & # 39; Girl & # 39; pregnant responds to Internet trolls when she found herself receiving negative comments after uploading a photo of her and her growing belly with a tight black blouse and tights.

Country singer Maren morris He has responded after being criticized for his frequent publication of photos of baby strokes on his social media pages.

The "Girl" star expects a child with a husband Ryan hurd, and has kept his fans updated throughout the pregnancy with images on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Maren visited the sites on Monday (January 20) to share a photo of herself showing her growing bulge with a tight black blouse and leggings, along with the caption: "Take my jaw but not the blouses." "

While most of her fans rushed to praise the bright appearance and maternity style of the 29-year-old, Maren also found herself receiving comments from those who suggested she might want to leave the pregnancy photos.

But only a few hours later, she responded on Twitter, writing: "People will comment on my photos & # 39; we understand, you're pregnant & # 39; I mean, I'm sorry, muzzle, but I'm not currently turn around and I don't have any fucking vitamin for the hair or tummy tea to sell you. The only thing that is happening to me today is my pregnancy! & # 39; "